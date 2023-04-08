According to former employees, the political party Forum for Democracy had an intimidating, toxic and unsafe working atmosphere for years. Former FvD members who spoke negatively about the party were threatened with a sky-high fine of up to 170,000 euros. But there are testimonies of a sex film, alcohol, intimidation and racism. ,,Baudet lost himself several times due to drinking.”
#Complaints #sick #working #atmosphere #Forum #beast #awakened #Thierry
Video | The Italian artist made a giant self-portrait of Picasso in the field
It was 50 years since Picasso's death.Italian a country artist has created a gigantic one Pablo Picasso self-portrait field in...
Leave a Reply