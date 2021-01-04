Complaints A mentally ill elderly man walked downtown in his nightgown but the police did not report to the social authorities – Finns complain more than ever about the injustices they experienced

The number of different types of complaints has increased by fifty percent in ten years.

Over An 80-year-old mentally ill woman walked in her nightgown in the center of a locality after one in the morning on a late summer night.

A police patrol arrived on the scene following an emergency announcement made by a third party. The woman could not tell the police her home address and did not have a home key with her.

Police managed to find out the address. The patrol took the woman there and left her alone in the apartment after the property maintenance company went to open the door.

However, the police patrol did not report the woman’s situation to the municipal social services. Therefore, the woman’s close relative complained to the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

According to the complaint, the police procedure could have been a danger to the woman.

A relative had only become aware of the nocturnal incident two weeks later when he found the woman’s apartment at the maintenance company’s bill for opening the door.

This is one example of the tens of thousands of complaints that Finns make every year about the actions of the authorities and other parties.

Finns have become even more reluctant to defend their rights and complain about possible mistakes by the authorities and other actors.

HS investigated the extent to which Finns have made various types of complaints about, among other things, the authorities, advertising, the media and entrepreneurs in 2010–2019.

The total number of complaints was higher last year than ever before. The annual number has grown by about fifty percent over the past decade.

Complaints, complaints, requests for solutions and other similar contacts sent to the Parliamentary Ombudsman, the Chancellor of Justice, regional government agencies, the Consumer Disputes Board, Valvira, the Patient Injury Center, the Public Speech Council and the Advertising Ethics Council are included.

In ten years, they received a total of almost 250,000 complaints and other similar complaints.

HS has conducted a similar survey with a slightly smaller sample three times in previous years 2016, 2012 and 2009.

Previous studies show that the total number of complaints has generally increased during the 21st century, although in some individual years the number has decreased compared to the previous year.

For example according to HS records, the ombudsman received a record number of complaints in 2019. The 2020 figure has not yet been announced, but a new record will be set again, says the Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen.

The Ombudsman’s role is to monitor the legality of the authorities’ actions. According to Jääskeläinen, many things contribute to people making more and more complaints about the authorities.

First of all, the internet used to make complaining easier than before. Complaints to the Ombudsman and many other actors can be made by e-mail or other electronic means.

“It’s still one reason for the large number of complaints. Complaining is easy, fast and free of charge, ”says Jääskeläinen.

On the other hand, people seem to be pursuing their rights even more closely. The background may be influenced by the fact that it is often easy to find information about rights on the Internet, Jääskeläinen says.

“In addition, society has become increasingly complex, and almost all things are tightly regulated. Thus, people are also increasingly in contact with the authorities. The situation can be compared to the fact that as traffic volumes increase, more crashes occur. ”

According to Jääskeläinen, it is rare for the authorities to act intentionally against the law. Instead, the workload of many authorities has increased more than resources, which may have led to errors in work.

Also consumer disputes are being complained about more than ever before.

Chairman of the Consumer Disputes Board Pauli Ståhlbergin the estimates of the reasons for the increase in the number of complaints are very similar to those of the ombudsman Jääskeläinen, although these are different types of matters.

According to Ståhlberg, consumer disputes have become more common, partly because people are doing more and more different shops and at the same time products have become more and more complex.

“Cars and mobile phones, for example, are now completely different products than before,” says Ståhlberg.

Different types the range of complaints is very wide.

In 2019, the Ombudsman resolved the most complaints about social security. Next, the most frequent complaints concerned the police, health services and the criminal justice sector.

Consumer disputes related to air travel were at the forefront of the cases resolved by the Consumer Disputes Board. The next largest was disputes over the car trade and construction and renovation.

Both Ombudsman Jääskeläinen and the Consumer Disputes Board, Ståhlberg, say that the increase in the number of complaints has not led to a collapse in their quality.

“About 15-20% of the complaints received by the Ombudsman each year have led to action. The share has remained the same for a long time, although the number of complaints has grown sharply at the same time, ”says Jääskeläinen.

Last year, 874 of the Ombudsman’s decisions led to various measures. In most cases, the Ombudsman gave the authority a reprehensible or guiding view of his actions.

According to Ombudsman Jääskeläinen, the authorities usually learn well from the reprimands they receive.

“It is extremely rare for an authority not to comply with the Ombudsman’s statements if resources allow them to be complied with,” he says.

What about what happened to the case of an elderly woman with a memory disorder where the police did not report the nocturnal situation to the social services?

The Ombudsman deplored the fact that the police left the woman found lost on the street alone in her apartment without informing her.

The police should have reported the case to social services immediately. It was not ruled out that the situation could have been dangerous for the woman.

The Ombudsman ordered the Police Board to bring its decision to the attention of all police units and to consider whether the police’s internal guidelines on the obligation to report should be supplemented.