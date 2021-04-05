Argentina seems not to be the most pleasant country to start a business, due to the amount of taxes and requirements that are required.

This, which is a statement that has been around for years on the social and media agenda, was revealed by the businessman and political Agustin Spaccesi, who published a thread on the social network Twitter in which he elaborated on the number of professionals it takes to open a business.

“Signatures and registered jobs required by the state to open an ice cream parlor with four employees,” wrote who is president of the Libertarian Party of Córdoba, and began to list the 31 obstacles in five tweets.

The thread on Twitter ended it with the clarification: “This list does not include the cataract of public officials to whom I will have to pay homage, nor the qualifications. So they want us to generate employment? SME entrepreneurs live fulfilling requirements and when we can we try to serve customers … “.

State-required signatures and registered jobs to open an ice cream parlor with four employees.

In dialogue with the portal Infobae, Spaccesi said regulation should be “reasonable” and “not suffocating.” “All these items are preliminary before going to request a qualification from the State, then it is another battle,” he continued.

And he delved into the subject: “We businessmen must be there to serve customers, not to discuss anecdotal issues with the State, such as a technician from the Aguas de Córdoba companies verifying if the water provided by the province is drinkable. “.

The complete list published by the employer:} 1) Lawyer.

2) Counter.

3) Notary Public.

4) Architect.

5) Eng. Specialist in safety and hygiene.

6) Real estate broker.

7) Qualified technician to register a tax receipt.

8) Automotive Property Registry.

9) Automotive Verifier.

10) Delivery box enabler.

11) Insurance broker.

12) Ing that approves fire extinguishers.

13) Licensed Electrician.

14) Registered gas.

15) Doctor for health book.

16) Insurance Company Inspector.

17) Authorized IPJ processor.

18) Digital signature certifier.

19) DGR commercial activity census taker.

20) Food scientist so that every month he analyzes the mains water.

21) Approved company for Medical Emergencies.

22) EPEC surety insurance granted by the provincial company.

23) Management and sales software approved by Afip.

24) Inspector (Eng) of occupational hazards by Art.

25) Comprehensive trade insurance for a company approved by the Insurance Superintendency.

26) Food scientist for products to be marketed.

27) Registered Refrigeration Installer.

28) Enabling Senasa for a delivery truck.

29) Provider of bottled water authorized by the municipality.

30) Disinfection company authorized by the municipality.

31) Medical pre-employment exam.