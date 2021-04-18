D.he management of FC Bayern reacted angrily to coach Hansi Flick’s public announcement of his departure. “FC Bayern disapproves of the one-sided communication that has now taken place by Hansi Flick and will continue the talks as agreed after the game in Mainz,” said the board of the German record champions on Sunday. Coach Flick made public on Saturday after the Bundesliga game in Wolfsburg that he had asked Munich to terminate his contract, which was still running until mid-2023, after this season.

The board of directors, which includes chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and his designated successor Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, confirmed that Flick had already expressed his wish “in the course of the past week”.

But it was actually agreed with Flick to focus first on the Bundesliga games in Wolfsburg, against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) and FSV Mainz 05 next Saturday. This did not want to disturb “the full concentration of the entire club on these three important games”. It remains to be seen whether Flick will receive approval after the season as he hoped.