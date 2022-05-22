Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The complaint filed by a worker Municipal Health against one of the directors of the unit is already in the hands of the Internal Control Body, declared Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

In this regard, the mayor of Ahome lamented the fact; however, he said he trusts that it will be resolved favorably, but, above all, that a precedent be set that a abuse of power.

“The one from Workplace Harassmentthe Internal Control Body, has already given him a hearing, he (accused) is going to be separated from his position until all the evidence is available, right now copies of it are being made, but, in the meantime, he has to be separated”, Indian.

However, he clarified that while this process is being carried out, the aforementioned has labor rights that must be respected and that is why this time that he is separated from the position, he will receive a proportional payment corresponding to his salary.

“The law also gives him a guarantee that as long as he does not have the evidence, he, even if he is separated, will have the right to be paid 50 percent of his salary,” he added.

Antecedent

It is worth mentioning that the head of the Internal Control Body, Fausto Ibarra Celis, confirmed that the person who was accused was separated from his position while the investigation process is carried out.

In that sense, he assured that all the evidence they have will have to be collected, referring to the fact that the complainant mentioned that the attitudes of abuse have not only been against her, but against other workers of the agency, who will also be called to give their experience. .

In defence

For her part, Magdalena Rocha Peña, secretary of the Women in Ahome, was happy and confident that action would be taken regarding this complaint.

“I believe that neither this person who denounces nor anyone else can go through an act that violates their rights, we trust that it will be investigated and responsibilities will be established or determined,” said the official.

We recommend you read:

The data

Municipal health worker denounces boss

Of course abuse of power, a Municipal Health worker filed a complaint with the Internal Control Body against a director of the unit.