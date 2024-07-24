Washington (Reuters)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Monday saying Vice President Kamala Harris cannot legally use funds raised by President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. The dispute over the accounts, which had about $95 million in bank accounts at the end of June, is part of a multi-pronged effort by Republicans to derail Harris’s bid to become the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Since Harris was already part of Biden’s campaign as a vice presidential candidate, her taking of the money should be valid, said Saurav Ghosh, an attorney at the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog group. In any case, election regulators are unlikely to resolve the issue before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Harris’s campaign said it had raised $100 million since Sunday, when Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her. Her campaign ignored the complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission.