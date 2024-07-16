Mexico City.- The governments of Mexico and the United States reported that the implementation of a remediation plan at the company RV Fresh Foods has been completed, thereby closing the labor complaint against this avocado producer, based in Michoacán.

The complaint was filed because workers were denied freedom of association and collective bargaining rights.

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the plan has been implemented and workers’ rights have been restored.

“The resolution is yet another example of the Rapid Response Mechanism’s important contribution to upholding workers’ rights and ensuring remedies for workers when their rights are violated,” Tai said.

Actions undertaken at the company include: distributing hard copies of the collective agreement to all employees; implementing its neutrality statement and company guidelines on freedom of association and collective bargaining, including a zero-tolerance policy for violations; and committing to annual training for all company personnel on these commitments.

At the same time, allow specialized training on the premises for workers, management and union representatives on the role of labor organizations and union democracy in the workplace as provided for in Mexican labor legislation.

The union will then have to submit its bylaws to the relevant Mexican labor authorities for approval and distribute them to RV Fresh and its workers.

Also provide current collective bargaining agreements to the appropriate Mexican labor authorities for review and registration; and refrain from committing acts of extortion or obtaining gifts from RV Fresh.

The Mexican government, for its part, will inform RV Fresh staff and union representatives of the findings of denial of rights in Mexico’s report, and of the requirements established in the course of remediation.

It will also monitor the facilities and verify the implementation of the remediation plan.