All people who want to build new relationships need to relax, forget about embarrassment and start getting to know each other. Coach Jane Green gave this advice to a man complaining about loneliness and lack of sex, writes edition of the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old man said that he is in excellent physical shape, monitors weight and nutrition, and regularly plays sports. His only problem is that he can’t seem to find a woman to “settle down with”. The man’s last long-term relationship was in 1996 and ended on his initiative. Since then, he has made four attempts to arrange a personal life, but each time unsuccessfully.

In the past, I easily went without sex for four years and am again in the same situation. I’m not saying regular sex is the reason I want a relationship, but I do miss being touched by a woman who cares about me. from a letter from reader Jane Green

The man complained that he felt completely lost, as he had no idea how to find a woman. Recently, he liked a cashier in a store, but he did not talk to her for fear of rejection. All of the man’s colleagues are married, he didn’t work out with dating apps, and his friends don’t understand his problems.

In response to the letter, Green advised all bachelors seeking to find a partner not to look for obstacles where they may not be. When meeting a woman, it is better to forget about the potential danger of rejection, embarrassment and fear of being intrusive. The coach also suggested that the man should not write off dating apps, as she has many examples of couples in her practice who found each other with their help and managed to build strong relationships.

As romantic as it is to meet your ideal woman in the vegetable section of your local grocery store, it’s best to spread your net as wide as possible and focus on finding not only a potential romantic partner, but also more girlfriends. Jane Greenrelationship coach

In conclusion, Green advised the man to join outdoor clubs where people with similar interests gather, think about the services of marriage agencies and, most importantly, relax and learn to accept life as it is.

