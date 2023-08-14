Top useful fruits and vegetables in August made up metropolitan Rospotrebnadzor.

The Russians were urged to eat tomatoes. From vegetables, the department also advised to pay attention to eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers, corn, broccoli, swede, peas, daikon, kohlrabi, radish and cabbage.

It is useful to dilute the diet with greens. For example, in August, basil, watercress, green and chives, oak leaf lettuce, cilantro, mint, watercress, oregano, parsley, spinach, rosemary, head and leaf lettuce, thyme, dill, sorrel are relevant.

From fruits, Rospotrebnadzor recommended eating peaches, apricots, nectarines, grapes, plums, apples, pears, melons and figs, and from berries – watermelon, cherries, lingonberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and gooseberries. By the end of the month, sea buckthorn and cranberries will appear.

The main signs of a ripe watermelon were previously listed.