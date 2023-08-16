The top things that Muscovites don’t need are compiled on the official website site the mayor of the capital on the basis of the applications left in the “Export of unnecessary things” service.

“Most often, citizens leave applications for the removal of the refrigerator, they were disposed of about 13 thousand times. Slightly less – 12.9 thousand – were given washing machines. Gas stoves were sent for recycling about five thousand times,” said Boris Frolov, deputy head of the Moscow Department of Information Technologies.

In addition, residents of the capital with the help of the service get rid of other electronics and household appliances. In the first six months of the year, 970 such applications were left. Of the furniture, the townspeople most often ordered the removal of sofas – more than 900 applications.

