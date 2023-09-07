Chery Tiggo 7 PRO turned out to be the most popular crossover among Russians. This is reported “Autostat”. In August dealers sold 6092 cars of this model.

In second place in the ranking is Haval Jolion with 5284 cars sold, and in third place is OMODA C5 (4632).

The top five also included domestic LADA Niva Travel and LADA Niva Legend. The Russians bought 4249 and 3262 such cars, respectively.

Previously, a rating of the most stolen cars in Russia was compiled.