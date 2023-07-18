IGN user compiled a mathematical list of the best video games

IGN user formed a math list of the best video games based on ratings from other publications. On top noticed DTF Portal.

The alternative rating published on the media website is based on 80 lists of the best games compiled over the past 30 years. The best game of all time, the user under the nickname RuFiOoo named the Nintendo Switch exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In second place was the classic game Tetris, released for the Game Boy, in third place was the PS-exclusive The Last of Us.

Also in the top ten were The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Half-Life 2, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 and Grand Theft Auto V.

In addition, the author explained the ranking methodology. According to him, the game received additional points if it got into the top ten of the top. If the list was compiled without ranking, then the titles received an average rating. Newer games scored higher: according to RuFiOoo, relatively recent titles are harder to rank for.

Earlier, activists of the Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) said that most of the video games presented before 2010 were not available to gamers. According to experts, 87 percent of rare titles cannot be purchased legally.