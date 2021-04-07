Tenants who are highly likely to be problematic use a number of typical phrases when communicating with apartment owners. A list of such statements was compiled and published on his page on Facebook, a private practicing realtor Alexander Kharybin.

According to the expert, the top 10 phrases of problem tenants of apartments are as follows:

1. “I just arrived in Moscow and am going to look for a job.”

2. “Why should I tell you something about myself”?

3. “We have a cat, but we can not take it with us.”

4. “You shouldn’t come here with checks.”

5. “Let’s throw your agent.”

6. “We will live together, but maybe a little brother and sister will come.”

7. “We will pay in ten days, and we will pick up now.”

8. “We have no money now.”

9. “You owe me.”

10. “I don’t owe you anything.”

Earlier, Olga Pavlinova, the head of the department for lease of residential and commercial real estate at Etazhi, listed the categories of problem tenants. According to her, it is not worth renting an apartment to persons leading an asocial lifestyle, people with a criminal record for fraud, minors and relatives.

