Compile Heart launched a new site “Compile Heart 2023 to 2024 Title Lineup” where he introduces all the new games coming out between this year and next, with announcements that extend until the summer of 2024. However, these dates only refer to Japanese market. Compile Heart titles are published in Europe by Idea Factory International and they are unlikely to achieve a simultaneous global launch.

Here is the list of titles present.

November 2 — Mugen Souls / Mugen Souls Z (Nintendo Switch)

(Nintendo Switch) Spring 2024 — Touhou Spell Carnival (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) Summer 2024 — Death end re;Quest Code:Zion (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) Summer 2024 — Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC) Summer 2024 — New M2 shoot ’em up (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) Summer 2024 — Madou Monogatari 4 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu