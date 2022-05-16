Compile Heart has recently opened a teaser site for a new title coming soon, also announcing that it will be released under the renewed brand Galapgos RPG evolvesa sort of “evolution” of Galapagos RPG. The site offers us a video called Evolve: Mashupwhere it is not only possible to see the brand’s new logo, but where a couple of equalizers (each playing a different music) come together to form the letter F.

It is just a coincidence that the first title of Galapagos RPG has been Fairy Fencer F? More details about the brand will be reported on the number of Famitsu out this May 19. Stay tuned!

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu