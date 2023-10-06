Compile Heart announced the transition to a new management structure starting from October 1st, with Naoto Tominaga as president and Hikaru Yasui as director. With this new direction he has just announced seven new titles that are currently in development.

Tominaga is a former member of the development team of Compile Heart who worked at CAPCOM, TAITO, Eidos, Ubisoft and Electronic Arts, where he led game production and development, marketing, new business development, department management, and more, both in Japan and abroad. Since 2020 he has been working at Idea Factoryparent company of Compile Heart, where he handles a wide range of duties.

Hikaru Yasui he previously worked on several role-playing and simulation games as a producer at Sting. Among these we find games like Blaze Union: Story to Reach the Future and Hexyz Force. After leaving Sting, he worked in the social game industry before joining Idea Factory in 2020. He was recently a producer and director Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters And Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution.

With a new management structure, Compile Heart intends to maintain its same position in the niche market, while expanding its reach to include not only Japan but also overseas markets, as well as cross-platform development. Additionally, it will develop games in more genres than ever before. Let’s see the new announcements revealed by the website Famitsu.

Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels











Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels is a delivery-themed RPG for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Launch in Japan on consoles is scheduled forsummer of 2024while the one up PC will happen later on Steam. This humorous style game will feature voluptuous, cute and comical characters designed by Kei Nanamedaas well as a story and gameplay that revolves around various personality types such as moes and airheads.

For greater fidelity, Compile Heart has worked closely with Japan Post during game development.

Touhou Spell Carnival





Touhou Spell Carnival is a tactical RPG developed in collaboration with Sting for different platforms. It will be launched in the spring of 2024 in Japan. The game features the characters of Touhou Project reimagined Compile Heart style by Katsuyuki Hirano. The story revolves around one Spell Card Battle of 30 days in which many characters participate, with alternating portions of battle and story. The gameplay will combine the bullet hell of shoot ’em ups with tactical battles. It will include elements familiar to shooters, such as high-powered bombs. The battles are in real time.

Untitled shoot ’em up





A simple shooter developed in collaboration with M2. It will launch in Japan on as-yet-unannounced platforms later this month.summer 2024. The designs of the characters, the pilot and the company will be in pure Compile Heart style. This will be a brand new title with some tantalizing elements never seen before.

Madou Monogatari 4







Madou Monogatari 4 is the first new numbered chapter in the role-playing game series Madou Monogatari after several decades, developed by Sting in collaboration with the IP rights holder, D4 Enterprise. It will launch in Japan on platforms not yet announced insummer of 2024. Many former Compile Heart employees are involved in the game’s development, including the president of Sting. Also SAW is collaborating, allowing the use of characters like those from the series Puyo Puyo.

Death end re;Quest Code: Zion







Death end re;Quest Code: Zion is a spin-off of the series Death end re;Quest in development for unannounced platforms and scheduled for releasesummer of 2024 in Japan. The story is related to Death end re;Quest and Death end re;Quest 2 and will contain new elements that Compile Heart is able to address thanks to its spin-off nature.

Death end re;Quest, new numbered episode

A new numbered chapter of the series Death end re;Quest is currently in the planning stage together with Death end re;Quest Code: Zion. However, since a numbered title takes longer, the spin-off will be released sooner.

Neptunia, new numbered episode

A new numbered episode of the series Neptunia is currently in development for as-yet-unannounced platforms. Being Compile Heart’s flagship series, the company is taking its time in development. For about two years, key staff members such as the producer Naoko Mizuno and the illustrator Tsunako they shaped the game’s content and finally a direction was established.

