Compilation of the Kahovka dam destruction | “A clear war crime”, says the EU boss – 16,000 inhabitants in critical flood areas, evacuations started

The Ukrainian leadership blames Russia for the destruction of the dam. There was already a warning about blowing up the dam last fall.

Kherson the Kahovka dam in Ukraine has been destroyed. The breaking of the dam has caused the Dnieper River to flood.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, and the administration installed by Russia in the region speaks of the destruction as an act of terrorism, news agencies say, among other things.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to hold an emergency meeting with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council over the destruction of the dam.

In this article, HS compiles what is known about the situation now.

There was already damage to the dam on Monday

Video, where the dam seems to have broken, began to spread on social media on Tuesday morning.

Investigative reporter for the US newspaper The Washington Post Evan Hill stated on Twitterthat based on satellite images, there would have been damage to the dam as early as Monday, June 5.

According to Ukraine’s southern military command, Russian troops blew up the dam, says The Kyiv Independent.

Evacuations have begun, thousands at risk

The management of the Hersoni area said that the evacuation began near the dam at 8:30 Finnish time. At the same time, it was reported that the flood water would reach a critical level within five hours.

There are 16,000 inhabitants in critical flood areas, says the governor of the Kherson region on his Telegram channel Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine announced this morning that a total of ten villages near the dam have been ordered to be evacuated. An evacuation warning has also been issued for part of the city of Kherson, but the entire city is not in danger of being flooded, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

In Telegram, the Ukrainian police have urged those living in the evacuation areas to turn off all their electrical devices for safety reasons.

According to the information received from the Russian news agency Tassi’s rescue team, the flood may affect a total of 80 population centers. In addition, Tass said that damage to the dam is estimated to cause problems for Crimea’s water supply as well.

Ukraine and the EU are talking about a war crime

According to the Russian news agency Tassi, the Russian-appointed mayor of the city of Nova Kahovka speaks of the destruction of the dam as a “serious terrorist act”.

Russia has typically blamed Ukraine when talking about terrorist acts.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi wrote again on Twitter about “Russian terrorists”. Zelenskyi stated that the destruction of the dam was “confirmation that Russian troops must be expelled from all over Ukraine”.

Earlier, the southern military leadership of Ukraine also wrote on Facebook that the dam was blown up by Russian troops.

“Kahovkan [padon] blown up by the Russian occupation forces. The extent of the destruction, the speed and the amount of water, as well as the likely areas are being determined,” the Facebook update read.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba accused as well in his Twitter update Russia for blowing up the dam and stated that it was a “horrible war crime”. Kuleba wrote that the destruction of the dam is probably Europe’s biggest technical disaster in decades and threatens thousands of civilians.

In the morning, also the president of the European Council Charles Michel called blowing up the dam a war crime.

“I am shocked by the unprecedented attack on the Kahovka dam. Destroying civilian infrastructure is clearly a war crime, and we will hold Russia accountable for it,” writes Michel on his Twitter account.

The dam was already warned in October

There was already a warning about the possible explosion of the dam in October 2022.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi warned at the time that Russian forces had planted explosives in the hydroelectric dam.

At the time, it was estimated that detonation would cause massive and rapid flooding in population centers along the banks of the Dnieper, including Kherson. In total, blowing up the dam would affect more than 80 population centers, according to Zelensky.

The large dam of the Kahovka hydropower plant forms the Kahovka reservoir, which is the eighth largest reservoir in Europe.

News agency Reuters says the Kahovka dam is 30 meters high and 3.2 kilometers long.

It was built on the Dnieper River in 1956 as part of a hydroelectric power station. According to Reuters, the plant’s reservoir also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is also controlled by Russia.

According to the news agency, the volume of the water tank is estimated to be as large as the Great Salt Lake in Utah, USA.

In autumn 2022 the compiled graphic shows potential flood damage. Information about the location of troops is outdated: