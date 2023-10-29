Compilation of the day’s events | Israel sent more ground troops to Gaza, Iran’s president hinted at the expansion of the conflict

According to the Ministry of Health controlled by the terrorist organization Hamas, more than 8,000 people have already died in the Gaza Strip.

of Israel army on Sunday sent more troops to the Gaza Strip to expand ground operations.

“During the night, the number of Israeli armed forces going into Gaza was increased and they joined the forces already fighting in the area,” said an army representative Daniel Hagari on television.

“We are gradually increasing the number of our ground operations and troops in the Gaza Strip,” Hagari continued.

The army had earlier urged Gazan civilians to move to the southern parts of the enclave, where it said humanitarian operations would expand on Sunday.

Israel launched an attack against the extremist organization Hamas after Hamas attacked Israel more than three weeks ago. So far, the attack has mainly been through airstrikes, but the Israeli army has also carried out smaller ground attacks across the border into Gaza. On Friday, the ground operation expanded, and according to newspaper reports, Israeli troops have been present at least in the northern parts of Gaza.

More than 8,000 people have died in the Israeli army’s attacks on Gaza in three weeks, the Ministry of Health of the territory controlled by the extremist organization Hamas said. The information could not be confirmed by an independent source.

According to the Israeli authorities, at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, died in the Hamas attack. Hamas also holds more than 220 hostages.

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi hinted at a possible escalation of the conflict on Sunday, writing that Israel has crossed a “red line” with its actions, which may compel others to act.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed a red line, which may force everyone to take action. The US is asking us to do nothing but continue to provide extensive support to the US. The US sent a message to the ‘axis of resistance’, but got a clear answer on the battlefield,” Raisi wrote message service in X referring to Shia Muslims in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria, among others.

Iran supports, among other things, the extremist organization Hezbollah, which has been firing on Israel’s side from southern Lebanon in recent weeks. The Israeli army has returned fire.

Raisi said in an interview with al-Jazeera on Saturday that Iran supports groups that oppose Israel, but they make their own decisions about their activities.

Gazan internet and telephone connections in the area were also restored or in the process of being restored on Sunday, says NetBlocks, a company that monitors internet freedom in different countries. NetBlocks tells message service in X (formerly Twitter) that the network data shows that connections have been restored.

The findings of an employee of the AFP news agency in Gaza support the findings. He says he was able to use the internet and telephone connections.

Connections will be down until Friday.

