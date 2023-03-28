‘Leukemia is often bad luck, even people who live super healthy lives can get it’

The terms leukemia, blood cancer and bone marrow cancer are often lumped together. But this is not about one and the same form of cancer. Sébastien Anguille, professor of hematology at the University of Antwerp (UA) and head of hematology at UZ Antwerpen (UZA), explains. How can you recognize if you have leukemia? And what are the chances of survival?