Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 8:08

On the eve of the start of the electoral campaign, scheduled for August 16, candidates for mayor of São Paulo are rushing to finalize their government programs for the city. More than just fulfilling the requirement established since 2009 in the Election Law, which establishes the deadline of the 15th for submitting documents to the Electoral Court, the plan will guide the entire debate on the campaign proposals. To this end, the main names in the race for the capital are calling on experienced and recognized figures in their fields. The list of coordinators and members of the teams preparing the documents includes a former governor, deputies, former secretaries, renowned professionals and technicians accustomed to working behind the scenes.

Tabata has the largest team, coordinated by Covas’ former secretary

In terms of size, Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PSB) has no rival. She has 750 people working with her, including volunteers and specialists. There are 36 groups with a coordinator and two other people. At the pre-candidate’s request, all of them have a woman and an Afro-descendant.

“This was a premise of Tabata, that the groups would be inclusive and diverse,” explains the coordinator of the work, Vivian Satiro, who was Secretary of Planning and Priority Deliveries in the administration of Mayor Bruno Covas (1980-2021). Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) helped attract supporters.

Having big names was considered essential by Tabata. The congresswoman believes that the partnership with so many experienced names works as a vaccine against the attack of opponents who say that she is too young (30 years old) and inexperienced to manage a city as grand as São Paulo. The thematic groups formed by Tabata range from a specific item on “crackland and scenes of open drug use”, coordinated by Floriano Pesaro, director of the Brazilian Trade Promotion Agency (Apex), to the Animal Protection group, headed by veterinarian Édson da Paiol.

Also on the list are Urban Development and Social Urbanism, headed by Marta Grostein, professor at the School of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of São Paulo (USP), mother of TV host Luciano Huck; Health, coordinated by one of the most respected doctors in the country, Ludhmila Hajjar. Also on the list are Luciana Temer, daughter of former president Michel Temer; in the “family” item, Andrea Calabi, who was Secretary of Finance for São Paulo, president of BNDES, president of Banco do Brasil, Secretary of Planning for São Paulo, president of Ipea and Secretary of the National Treasury; and in the Education group, Cláudia Costin, former director of Education at the World Bank. “It’s almost a ministry,” jokes Tabata, adding that the line that guided the work is the one she has always defended: “We want to change the course of things and make the dream come true that the children of the rich and the children of the poor have the same opportunities.”

Boulos has a deputy, former secretaries and MTST leader in the production of the program

PSOL candidate Guilherme Boulos has already presented his proposals. The program was announced on August 1. Boulos assembled a team of former ministers, such as lawyer José Carlos Dias and Paulo Vannuchi. Also participating were Cida Perez, former Secretary of Education in the Marta Suplicy administration, who was responsible for implementing the CEUS; one of the most renowned public health doctors in the country, Gonzalo Vecina, who was one of the creators of the SUS during the Constituent Assembly; and the tenured professor of architecture and urban planning at USP, Raquel Rolnik.

The work was coordinated by Congressman Antonio Donato (PT) and economist and former leader of the MTST, Camila Decaso (PSOL). More than 30 thematic groups consolidated the guidelines. Civil society participated through public plenary sessions that, according to the campaign, brought together more than 12,000 people. The program is developed in five areas (health, education, environment, urban security and employability).

In the health sector, the promise is to eliminate the waiting list for exams and procedures. Boulos wants to create a program similar to Mais Médicos, with specialists. In the education sector, the candidate promises to implement full-time education in all municipal schools in the city that serve children in preschool I and II, and also to hire psychologists to work in each of them.

In terms of opportunities, the proposal is to prepare young people for the job market. The idea is to create opportunity centers in the poorest regions of the city, with professional training courses in the areas of technology and services. “We have carried out a comprehensive diagnosis and we know what the main problems are in the city of São Paulo. The City Hall has plenty of money to do more and better than it has been doing. What it lacks is direction and a plan. I want to make São Paulo a city with fewer inequalities, that takes care of its people, thinks about the future in a sustainable way and gives opportunities to the population,” Boulos told Estadão.

Marina Helena’s plan is coordinated by Guedes’ former secretary

Pre-candidate Marina Helena (Novo), who headed the Special Secretariat for Privatization under then-Minister Paulo Guedes, believes that her candidacy is growing among residents of São Paulo who value right-wing ideas such as meritocracy, efficient public management, and private sector participation in public services. The program is coordinated by economist Carlos da Costa, who also worked with Guedes as Special Secretary for Productivity, Employment, and Competitiveness and was one of the formulators of the government plan of then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro. The document is based on four axes.

The first of these is to make São Paulo a safe and welcoming city; to make the city grow again as the economic capital of Latin America; to structure quality public services in partnership with the private sector and, finally, to improve the living conditions of the people of São Paulo. The program ended up being over 200 pages long. “We want to renew the life dream of the people of São Paulo. We want to end this situation in which we expel talent by not providing them with the conditions to produce, work and invest,” says Costa.

He argues that the City Hall should maintain a work environment that is favorable to the private sector, with security and maintenance that keeps the city well-maintained, which they call “neighborhoods of whimsy.” According to Costa, São Paulo has become a hostile, unsafe city, where education and health care do not meet the needs of the population. “It is unacceptable that a citizen should have to wait more than 60 days for an endoscopy,” he complains.

Nunes calls on former governor to coordinate work

The mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), a candidate for reelection who has spent the last few months inaugurating public works, paving and other improvements throughout the city, still does not have his government program ready. Since June, he has been holding plenary sessions in the sub-mayoralties of all regions of the capital which, according to party advisors, have brought together between 150 and 200 people.

The program, coordinated by former governor Rodrigo Garcia, also created an app called “Fala aí, SP” (Speak Up, SP), through which citizens can contribute online proposals for the city. Garcia believes that Nunes managed to talk to 12,000 people in the sub-prefectures and that the app has had 40,000 hits. With this material, the plan enters a second phase in which the demands of the population and the contributions received will be analyzed and consolidated, and then forwarded to the working groups. So far, one of the consensuses – which has been recurrent in the population’s proposals – is the implementation of full-time elementary school – for children aged 4 and 5. According to data from the City Hall, today, the capital serves 100% of children aged 0 to 3 in daycare centers and there is no waiting list to get a spot.

“Ricardo Nunes’s government plan is built according to his own way of governing, which is to listen to the people of the city. In the first phase, we held an important round with the objective of finding out what is going well in the administration, what can be improved and what should be done in the future. Then, we listen to the experts and discuss new ideas,” Garcia told Estadão. According to him, Ricardo Nunes’ administration has been well-evaluated, with over 60% approval. “But the population wants more and our plan will have as guidelines the construction of a more inclusive, welcoming city, with more job opportunities and prosperity, and prepared for the challenges of innovation and climate change, present in the largest cities in the world,” he explained.

Datena has a former senator and vice-senator as commander of the plan

Although always worried about the possibility of José Luiz Datena giving up everything and returning to his TV show, the PSDB party has already started working on the government program for the presenter. Coordinated by former senator José Aníbal, municipal president of the PSDB, according to him, the work will be ready by next week.

According to Aníbal, the party wants to present the plan as Bruno Covas did, in which the then candidate would name a sector with problems or neglect and then explain what his proposal would be to improve or solve this obstacle that was harming the lives of citizens. “Our focus is to have proposals that really improve people’s lives and not to get bogged down in talk and far-fetched ideas that don’t get anyone anywhere,” said Aníbal.

Marçal’s proposals are outlined by Tarcísio’s former party secretary

The program of candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) also used axes to outline his goals, although they are quite generic, such as in the item “Health”. Marçal promises “technology to save lives, a focus on prevention and care focused on solutions”. In the axis “Social and Economic Development”, he foresees “protection and guarantee of basic rights, a journey to prosperity: reception, training, income generation and emancipation”.

In interviews in recent days, Marçal has also been advancing other projects, such as during the UOL/Folha debate, when he announced the idea of ​​building a cable car belt, “tearing through downtown São Paulo”, and “the largest building in the world”. The team that worked on the program was coordinated by businessman Filipe Sabará (Republicans). Sabará was executive secretary of Social Development and president of the board of the Social Fund in the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). He worked at the City Hall of São Paulo between 2017 and 2018, under the Doria administration, in the social assistance and development portfolio. In 2020, he himself tried to run for mayor, but was expelled from the Novo party.