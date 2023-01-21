The estate of Americanas customers, in judicial recovery since Thursday (19) and with a debt of more than R$ 40 billion, should be shared among the giants of online commerce: Mercado Livre, Amazon Brasil, Shopee and Magazine Luiza.

The absorption of the retailer’s clientele by competitors, according to the perception of industries that supply Americanas and other chains, would already be happening. According to a supplier who declined to be named, the move is the result of the consumer’s own choice, who does not feel safe buying from a company whose news says it is broke.

This is also the prediction of Citi analysts. In a report, the bank expects Magalu’s gross revenue from online sales (GMV) to grow by 18%, followed by Via (+15%) and Mercado Livre (+11%). Thus, in terms of market share, Citi expects that, in 2023, Mercado Livre will have 40.3%, Magalu 19.4%, Via 9.0% and others 31.3%.

The potential for competitors to absorb Americanas’ share of online commerce is based on the number of consumer accesses to platforms. In the last quarter of last year, Mercado Livre had 335 million accesses, on average, per month and topped the list of online stores most sought after by Brazilians. This is what shows a survey based on the ranking of Conversion consulting, which gathered the 30 most accessed online stores in the country.

Following are Amazon Brasil, with 169 million hits, Shopee (160 million) and Magazine Luiza (122 million). Americanas ranks fifth, with 109 million hits. If Americanas is added to the group’s two other e-commerce brands, Submarino and Shoptime, the average number of monthly consultations rises to 138 million, surpassing Magazine Luiza.

higher concentration

According to the chief economist of the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Fabio Bentes, it is a considerable asset, which corresponds to almost 10% of the accesses made to the 30 largest e-commerce companies in the period under analysis. He points out that this is the first crisis for a large retailer that happens after online retail gained muscle because of the pandemic. “The trend is towards greater concentration in online retail.”

Despite the greater concentration, Bentes is not betting on raising the prices of products for the consumer. This is because online commerce is very competitive and a larger market share in the hands of a few does not necessarily mean pressure to raise prices.

Also, the crisis in Americanas should not reverse, according to the economist, adherence to online purchases. “The consumer will not change the habit of buying online because Americanas went bankrupt.”

According to the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm), total sales registered in Brazilian e-commerce reached the mark of R$ 169.6 billion in 2022, 5% more than in the previous year. There were around 368.7 million orders and an average spend of BRL 460 per customer in 2022.

In the last balance sheet released by Americanas, with data referring to the third quarter of 2022, revenue from physical retail was BRL 3.28 billion, while revenue from e-commerce was BRL 3.09 billion. That is, 51% of Americanas’ revenue came from physical stores. But in the full year 2021, digital was the main sales channel. E-commerce billing was BRL 19 billion, compared to BRL 13 billion for physical commerce – which brings the proportion to 60% in the digital sales channel.

Fernando Moulin, partner at consulting firm Sponsorb and professor of customer experience at ESPM, believes that the crisis at Americanas will cause an irreversible impact on consumer preference, who will get used to shopping at other stores during the recovery. “In 2012, Americanas had a promotion with very low prices, had problems with deliveries and Procon-SP determined that its online stores were offline for three days. The company had 40% market share, it dropped to 24% and never recovered,” he says.

Regional stores are not an escape valve

In past downturns at major retailers, regional chains have played an important role as an escape route for durable goods manufacturers to sell their wares. But today, with the strengthening of e-commerce, online retail works as a safety net and regional stores lose the protagonism they had in the past, retail sources observe. “If it were 15 years ago, the scenario would be very different”, compares the source.

In a report, Citi analysts point out that, in the case of physical stores, the market is much more fragmented. That is, Americanas’ businesses compete with a much broader category of other retailers, ranging from electronics, home appliances, food, beverages and even fashion. Therefore, it is difficult to assess the competitors who will “inherit” these consumers.

Sought after, Mercado Livre, Amazon Brasil, Magalu and Via did not comment. (COLABORATED BY ISABELA MOYA)