Competitiveness Wages of Finns are rising faster than elsewhere in Europe – Kiky classes were just given up, but should employees be flexible again?

Wages of Finns are rising faster than elsewhere in Europe – Kiky classes were just given up, but should employees be flexible again?

The competitiveness of Finnish companies is forecast to weaken, because the agreed salary increases are not typically compromised here, says Lauri Kajanoja of the Bank of Finland. According to Patrizio Lainà of the trade union STTK, the forecasts are so uncertain that it is at least premature to set off a “cost competitiveness crisis”.

Teemu Muhonen HS

2:00

Are the wages of Finns rising so much that Finnish export companies will soon not survive the competition against foreign companies?

The debate on Finland’s so-called cost competitiveness started again this weekend, when the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn warned that labor prices would now rise faster in Finland than in the rest of the euro area. Last week, several companies reported on major co-determination negotiations. In particular, the forest company UPM’s plan to close Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä shocked widely.