Competitiveness The price of labor is now rising more in Finland than in the rest of the euro area – Bank of Finland’s Olli Rehn: “The situation in the export industry is critical”

Bank of Finland director general Olli Rehn calls on the social partners and the government to take steps to ensure that Finland does not lose its competitiveness vis-à-vis its main competitors in the aftermath of the interest rate crisis.

“The situation of the Finnish economy and especially the export industry is critical in many areas during this coming autumn and winter. This also applies to the cost of labor and other costs, ”Rehn tells HS.

“Now we are not looking for culprits but for solutions. It would be important for both the government to play its part in the budget debate and the social partners to actively review what can be done about this deteriorating outlook before embarking on a situation where it strikes and weakens competitiveness, leading to even more job losses than would otherwise be the case. ”

Rehn also spoke on the issue in a speech to the Family Business Association on Thursday.

Rehn justifies its competitiveness concerns on the grounds that the price of labor reacts quickly to the now deteriorating economic situation in many other European countries, unlike in Finland.

According to the Bank of Finland’s and the Eurosystem’s June forecast, trade-adjusted unit labor costs in Finland will rise by 2.5 per cent compared with the euro area average in 2020 and 2021, he calculates.

“Similarly, when looking at the period when the Competitiveness Pact and the penultimate round were concluded, then the cost impact was minus 5.7% compared to the rest of the eurozone. So our competitiveness improved significantly. ”

Rehn warns that if costs in Finland rise faster than in other countries without correspondingly better growth in labor productivity, the conditions for employment in production that is in direct competition with foreign production will deteriorate.

During the Korona period, Finnish companies have reduced their workforce through lay-off arrangements agreed by labor market organizations. According to Rehn, they have helped, but the threat now is that layoffs will soon turn into layoffs. This should now be avoided.

Rehn (middle) was Juha Sipilän as the Minister of Economic Affairs of the (central) government in promoting the creation of the 2016 competitiveness agreement.

The agreement included, among other things, wage freezes, extensions of working hours and cuts in holiday pay, which have caused severe criticism in some places on the wage earner’s side.

In many of this year’s collective agreements, additional hours of the kiky agreement were waived.

Does Rehn believe that there is now a desire for new competitiveness initiatives?

“I feel good about criticism in my back skin as well as in my soul. But the corona crisis has put the whole of society in a new, very difficult situation. In such a situation, all parties should seek solutions in order to be able to preserve as many Finnish jobs as possible and save as many companies as possible, ”he says.

He does not want to identify the actions he would like from the social partners or the government.

“Above all, I am trying to stimulate reflection in social partners on how to respond to this deteriorating outlook.”