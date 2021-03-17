Competitiveness Minister of Finance Vanhanen would consider investing a billion euros in loan money into the research and development fund

According to Vanhanen, it is not possible to live on debt and the economic base must be secured as a precondition for a great investment.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (middle) would consider a large investment in the public research and development fund with a billion-dollar loan to boost Finland’s competitiveness.

At Vero 2021, Vanhanen presented his views on how Finnish companies would be able to catch up with the rise of the world economy as the interest rate crisis subsided.

“Those who are able to offer new products, service models and ways of cooperation as a solution to the climate crisis and the sustainable utilization of natural resources will succeed in international competition,” Vanhanen outlined.

According to Vanhanen, it is not possible to live on debt for longer. According to him, a prerequisite for a major investment is securing the economic base through, among other things, structural reforms and disciplined economic policies. He described this performance as “a little bolder”.

“Provided that we are able to commit to the effective implementation of structural reforms that support economic growth and show the ability to pursue disciplined economic policies and debt management, I would dare to take a more visible and greater risk on the financing side of growth,” Vanhanen said.

According to him, the fund would be an instrument for obtaining a commitment to increase RDI funding beyond the election period.

“For companies that are considering where to invest in their research and development laboratories and units, it is not enough to have short-term knowledge” that the state will also play its part.

Vanhasen According to him, Finland’s sustainable growth program, which implements the EU’s stimulus package, is also a key tool in creating growth in the coming years and encouraging renewal. However, after the recovery, there is a gaping gap in funding, he said.

Vanhanen would also accelerate research and development with a permanent and administratively light additional RDI reduction in taxation alongside direct subsidies.

“Although we have an incentive to collaborate on research, we are a rare exception among developed countries because we lack a comprehensive additional incentive for research and development in taxation. I believe ”that this would lower the threshold for many SMEs to engage in RDI.

Vanhanen said that even in the economic policy debate, extremes are emphasized during this time, and cuts and tax cuts are offered at one end and indebtedness and tax increases at the other.

According to him, the mistake of raising taxes and cuts after the financial crisis should not be repeated now.

“More work and investment – and therefore tax revenues – is my view of the economic policy for the coming years.”

Vanhanen is not sharing large income tax reductions. According to him, they are expensive means of employment and there is no possibility for them now.

“Instead, I would be willing to consider preparing for a larger corporate tax restructuring,” in which profits retained by a company would be taxed at a lower rate than profits retained from the company. Such a change should be cost-neutral in the long run.