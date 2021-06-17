Competitiveness IMD research: Finland is the tenth most competitive country in the world, Switzerland rose to the top

Last year, top country Singapore dropped to fifth. Europe was on the rise, the Americas and Africa sank.

Finland ranked tenth in the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in comparison, which was released on Thursday.

Finland rose two places from 2020. If the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is included as an independent region, Finland will be ranked 11th.

Taiwan was also included in the country comparison, although many countries have not recognized it as an independent state.

This time the winner of the years-long comparison was Switzerland.

Multi The European country was on the rise.

Among other things, innovation, the degree of digitalisation of society, social security and mutual trust between citizens were the main reasons for Switzerland’s rise to the top of the 2021 statistics, IMD explained.

Last year, Switzerland was third on the list. In second place was Sweden, followed by Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore.

Singapore was number one in last year’s comparison.

According to the press release, it is typical for the best-performing countries to invest in the emergence of innovations and large-scale economic activity.

The Swiss balance sheet weighed on foreign investment and employment.

Swedish rose to second place this year from sixth in 2020, driven by a strong domestic market and employment, IMD explained. Productivity growth also improved slightly in Sweden.

Sweden ousted Denmark, which came in third, in second place last year. Measured by business efficiency alone, Denmark would have been the best country in the world.

Italy (41st), Greece (46th) and France (32nd) all improved their rankings by three notches this year.

According to the IMD, the average ranking of Eastern European countries was 43rd.

Regionally East and Central Asia were on the rise, as were Europe.

In contrast, the competitiveness of North and South America weakened, as did that of West Asia and Africa, the IMD said.

Of the African and Middle Eastern countries, only Jordan (49th) managed to improve its ranking.

IMD also lowered the average for the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, which was now 26. Back in 2016, that figure was 21.

Places 6-16 went as follows: Norway, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United States, Finland, Luxembourg, Ireland, Canada, Germany and China.

75 years IMD has offices in Lausanne, Switzerland and Singapore.

The annual competitiveness comparison included 64 countries.

Correction 17.6. at 8:08 p.m .: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the story, Jordan is not an African country. The study bundles the countries of Africa and the Middle East into a single region.