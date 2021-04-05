Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The data monitored by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics revealed that the UAE was ranked among the top twenty in 8 of the most prominent global competitiveness indicators in the field of climate change and the environment during the year 2020.

The data that are consistent with the national agenda of the country showed that the UAE ranked first in the environmental laws index, in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 report issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, and the first globally in the index of satisfaction with efforts to preserve the environment, as part of the Prosperity Index report issued by The Legatum Institute.

The Environmental Laws Index measures the extent to which environmental laws are modernized in accordance with best practices and the extent of their coverage of various environmental files, while the satisfaction index for environmental conservation efforts measures general satisfaction with the efforts made to preserve the sustainability of the environment for future generations.

The data of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics indicated that, during the past year, the UAE continued to strengthen its position at the level of global competitiveness in the field of climate change and the environment, as it achieved the ninth place in the pollution problems index, the 16th in the forest area growth index and the 17th in the sustainable development index in the yearbook For global competitiveness 2020, it achieved the 15th position in the ocean pollution index and the 16th position in the low occurrence of floods index in the prosperity index report, in addition to achieving the 20th position in the ocean health index goal – clean water / 0-100 / within the sustainable development goals index issued by The Bertelman Stiftung Foundation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The results confirm the success of the UAE’s efforts and global leadership in protecting the environment, ensuring the sustainability of its natural resources and its biodiversity, and its effective role in international efforts to address the challenges of climate change.

The national agenda for the UAE Vision 2021 seeks to achieve a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, preserving water resources, increasing reliance on clean energy, and applying green development.