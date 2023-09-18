Competitive trends in the electric vehicle market
There are many reasons for the current competition in the global economy. It started from the currently raging global competition over rare production elements, all the way to competition in the arena of trade and investment and leadership in highly advanced technology. It can be said that the most prominent reasons for this competition is the pursuit of each economy to achieve the greatest amount of economic growth in order to distance itself from… By himself, away from the widening cycles of stagnation and inflation.
In light of the urgency of environmental issues on the global economic growth agenda, and in view of the sustainable solutions that electric cars offer for growth that is compatible with the environment, it was natural for competition to intensify between the world’s leaders in the market for these cars, whether in obtaining a larger share of the prosperous pie that arrived in the quarter. The first of the current year, 2023, to about 2.5 million cars, with a growth of 25% for the corresponding period in the year 2022, or in attracting the largest amount of investments specialized in the production of electric cars and their batteries. The latest chapters of this competition are currently being witnessed between China on the one hand and the European Union on the other.
While the European economic doctrine is based on strong opposition to government support in all its forms, it believes that the Chinese government, by providing support to electric car manufacturers, has created an additional reason for increasing competition and widening the scope of discord in this market, because Chinese support is not enough for Chinese electric cars to resolve the price competition in the market. The global market is not only in its favor, but it also decides it in its favor within the European market itself, which has become a major inconvenience for European car manufacturers and behind them the European Commission.
Under pressure from the French government, the European Commission opened an investigation into the issue of Chinese subsidies for electric cars with a price difference estimated at about 20%, claiming that China is invading world markets because it keeps the prices of its electric cars artificially low, thanks to huge public subsidies.
Assuming that the European investigation has concluded by imposing huge anti-dumping duties on European imports of Chinese electric cars, this may leave endless negative effects on the movement of international trade and global supply chains, which are already witnessing international conditions that can be described as difficult to say the least.
The disruption of part of the international trade movement between China and Europe due to these tariffs could mean a storm of impacts on the markets for goods and services, all the way to the international financial markets. Why not, since European trade with China constitutes about 2.5% of European GDP, and China represents a wide market for European products, including famous German cars and luxury French products.
If the Chinese-European competition in the electric car market is added to another feverish race in solid-state battery technology led by Japanese companies, it can be said that this competition will play a very important role in reshaping the economic map of the future world.
*Vice President of the Research and Consultation Sector – Trends Center for Research and Consultation
#Competitive #trends #electric #vehicle #market
Leave a Reply