Competitions | The new tango royalty are Miia Laitinen and Harri Hautaniemi

Seinäjoki Tangomarkkinat celebrated its 40th anniversary.

A year 2024 tango royals were chosen on Saturday in Seinäjoki. The tango queen was crowned Miia Laitinen and as tango king Harri Hautaniemi.

30-year-old Laitinen from Jyväskylä participated in the competition for the second time. Last year, Laitisen’s race ended in the final before the super final, which was held as its last round.

The race was the first for 35-year-old Hautaniemi. Previously, the Ulvila native has worked at the tango market in 2016 and 2017 as an accompanist.

Laitinen sang a song in the first round Youth bar. In the super final, he heard a song by Emma Salokoski Ensemble Underwater.

Harri Hautaniemi sang tango in the first round The evening is fading. In the super final, he performed the song Eppu Normaali Oh, how we miss you.

Seinäjoki Tangomarkkinat celebrated its 40th anniversary today. The festival has been organized since 1985. In 2020 and 2021, the event was not organized due to the corona pandemic.

The final of the Tango market song competition started at seven in the evening. A total of ten contestants were heard in the final.

In addition to the winner, there were female competitors who reached the final Emma Daniels, Laura Lindell, Minna Saarinen and Sari Tuliniemi. The finalists of the men’s series were next to the winner Robin Berg, Kullervo Shop, Ville Köngäs mixed Kalle-Eevert Rannila.

The competition the winner was chosen by a five-member jury, chaired by the tango king of 2010 for the second year in a row Marko Maunuksela. The 2003 tango queen was also part of the jury Saija Tupanen.

The other members of the jury were the choreographer Marco Bjurström and singers Meiju Suvas and Nina Tapio. They ran the final Viivi Pumpanen and Jaakko Saariluoma.