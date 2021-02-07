Competitions Severe frost can even cancel the Vuokatti World Championships: “Athlete safety comes first”

The ski race must be canceled if there is 20 degrees or more frost.

Lumesta there is no shortage, but the frosty frost will ponder the organizers of the skiing championships this week. The World Championships for young people will start on Tuesday in Vuokatti, Sotkamo, and the Finnish Championships will be competed from Friday to Sunday in Pyhäjärvi.

According to the ski rules, the race must be canceled if it is -20 degrees or colder one hour before the start. If it is a little milder, the jury will assess the wind and other weather conditions.

“The safety of athletes is a priority,” stressed the Secretary General of the World Cup Ann-Mary Awesome.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday’s sprint days is better than the rest of the week, when it is time for longer trips. In Sprint, skiers are offered indoor space at corona safety intervals if the skier needs to warm up between drops.

“On long distances, the skier’s body is physically harder due to the cold, as the performance is longer and the peripheral blood circulation is focused on the lungs,” Ähtävä described.

Skiers from 37 countries take part in the Vuokatti Games. The competition is competed in the under-23 and under-20 series.

Under 20s the ski jumping and combined world championships are competed from Tuesday to Friday in Lahti. Leader of the competition Hannu Lehman is confident that the weather is on the race side.

“I don’t remember the hill race being canceled because of the frost,” Lehman said.

Athletes from twenty countries are coming to Lahti on Monday.

Finnish cross-country skiing takes place at the Honkavuori ski resort, where the weather is about 15 degrees Celsius. The cold can make skiers choose which race day to attend.

About the stars of Finland Krista Pärmäkoski already focuses on World Cup skiing, and Kerttu Niskanen is on the sidelines due to a leg injury, but has ended his international career in biathlon Kaisa Mäkäräinen test their fitness at the Finnish Championships.

Event director of the Finnish Championships Kauko Tikkanen by Iivo Niskanen is likely to ski on a Friday couple and Saturday 15 miles off. Competing in their domestic landscapes Joni Mäki the program will be confirmed in the coming days.