Thursday, December 1, 2022
Competitions | Pellinki in Porvoo was chosen as Uusimaa’s village of the year

December 1, 2022
in World Europe
Pellinki in Porvoo has been chosen as Uusimaa’s village of the year. An honorable mention was awarded to Espoo’s Laajalahti.

To Porvoo Pellinki, located in the archipelago, is Uusimaa’s Village of the Year 2023.

Pellinki is a small village with a population of about three hundred inhabitants, which also includes a couple of hundred islands. The village has a considerable number of leisure apartments, almost two thousand. About 17,000 tourists visit the village every year.

Uudenmaa Kylät ry and Silmu-kylät ry, who distributed the award, justify the choice with the fact that the village is active despite its size and there are many businesses, activities and events compared to the number of inhabitants.

Honorable mention was awarded in the competition to the Laajalahti district of Espoo. According to the council, the purposeful development of Laajalahti and nurturing the spirit of the home region influenced the choice. Versatile operations and good communication also garnered praise.

This one the other candidates for this year’s competition were Askola’s Korttia, Raasepor’s Prästkulla, Lohja’s Pusula and Loviisa’s Valko.

In addition to fame and an honorary certificate, the winning village gets the opportunity to participate in the national Village of the Year competition.

