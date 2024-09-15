Competitions | Miss Finland 2024 is Matilda Wirtavuori

Racing|Missikisa was organized for the first time in 1931.

A year 2024 Miss Finland is Matilda Wirtavuori. The first hereditary princess was chosen Tiia Aalto and as the second hereditary princess Amanda Hakalax.

The final gala of the competition was held in Järvenpää yesterday, Saturday.

Miss Finland has been crowned in Finland’s most famous beauty pageant almost every year since 1931. According to the competition, nowadays, however, the competition is about beauty instead of “representativeness”, which, according to the organization, also means much more than beauty.

In the final, the jury awards points based on the contestants’ social media, interview, representativeness and appearance. Saturday night’s final gala featured, among other things, a swimsuit round and an interview round.

MTV3 gave up televising the competition in 2012. This year the final was broadcast live by the Eveo channel.