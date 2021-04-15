The competitions of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an, one of the activities of the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an in its 24th session, kicked off the session of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the advisor to His Highness the ruler of Dubai for cultural and humanitarian affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee For the award, Counselor Ibrahim Mohamed Boumelha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, Bilal Al-Badour, members of the organizing committee for the award, and a group of attendees, while applying the usual precautionary measures.

The Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Saeed Hareb, praised the achievement of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Qur’an, which was prepared by the award under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in honor of his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of his selection of the Islamic Personality in the fifteenth session of the Award.

He explained that the Qur’an was prepared in plain naskh script on handcrafted paper without any chemical substances being inserted into it, and that the ink used was prepared by hand without any chemical substances being included in it as well, and it was issued in three sizes so that it was easy for the reader to circulate and recite it.

The competition began with the testing of the first contestants, namely: Muhammad Sar Muhammad Tayyib from Gambia, Adam Muhammad Djimi from Cameroon, and Muzammil Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad from Sudan, and they read Hafs’ novel.





