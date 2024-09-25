Competitions in strength sports for skufs were held in Yekaterinburg

Competitions for skufov. The portal reports this. E1.ru.

A championship called “GANTELYA XIV: SKUF’S GOLD” was held in a Russian city. Participants in the sporting event performed exercises with barbells and dumbbells, and at the end, they were treated to pelmeni.

The Ural Open Cup in strength sports was held for the 14th time and not only skufs took part in it, but also those who are not at all like them. In addition, girls were noticed among the athletes.

Earlier it was reported that a teacher from the Tyumen district of the Tyumen region, Azamat Bektasov, set a world record and a Russian record twice. It was specified that the teacher lifted a 60.4-kilogram projectile 448 times with his right hand.