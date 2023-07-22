Public competitions July 2023, here’s what they are and how to apply

Nearly 630 public sector jobs were up for grabs from a series of competitions in July, and you must apply by the end of the month to participate. From North to South, here are the main ones and who can apply.



For example, the General Directorate for Military Personnel of the Ministry of Defense has opened selections for 182 jobs. They range from the official cadet pilots of complement to the official cadets in prefixed firm (Aufp). The various types of competition are based on qualifications and exams. The competition that offers 129 places at the Sicilian regional agency for environmental protection also expires on 22 July. The contracts are full-time and temporary. Staff are sought in the area of ​​health professionals and officials, in that of assistants and among support staff.

Public competitions July 2023: from universities to municipalities, here are those looking for personnel to apply

The University of Sassari employs a total of 30 people. From 13 individuals in the administrative management area to another 17 in the administrative area. The deadline is set for July 27. There are 23 professional figures sought by the Municipality of Nola, at the foot of Vesuvius. They are all full-time, permanent jobs. In particular, seven administrative instructors and 5 for the local police are wanted. The deadline is July 27.

Last but not least, there are six job advertisements published by the circumetnea railway, which connects Catania to Riposto going around Etna. Among the others, three shunting operators, five qualified infrastructure maintenance operators and five train supervisors are being sought. Offer ends July 27.

