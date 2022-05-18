Dubai (Union)

Today, the Football Association’s Competitions Committee organized a technical workshop for the competitions of the age groups, in preparation for the new football season 2022-2023, within the framework of the Federation’s keenness to survey the opinions of clubs, and listen to various proposals, in line with the process of developing Emirati football in accordance with Vision 2038.

The workshop began with an opening speech by Ahmed Youssef bin Darwish, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, Chairman of the Competitions Committee, during which he welcomed the participants in the activities of the workshop, and stressed the keenness of the Football Association to hold this workshop at the end of the sports season to consult with club representatives and listen to their suggestions and study them adequately. for use in the development process.

The workshop, which was filled with purposeful and constructive interventions by club representatives, reviewed the competitions of the age groups for the next season 2022-2023, the number of players participating in each competition, the system of competitions separately, according to age groups, the agenda of the new season, and the proposed dates for the start of competitions, in addition to the discussion on Participation and numbers of resident players and births.

The participants praised the Football Association’s interest in developing football competitions, and its keenness to discuss and exchange opinions and proposals with clubs after the conclusion of the age-level competitions, with the aim of achieving development that meets the aspirations of everyone, and contributes to the correct formation of the players participating in the competitions of the age groups, who represent the future of Emirati football.