Cairo (dpa)

The Competitions Department of the Egyptian Football Association decided to suspend Mahmoud Abdel Razek “Shikabala”, the Zamalek player, for two matches and to fine him 50 thousand pounds, for non-sporting behavior in his team’s match in which he tied with Al-Ahly 1/1, yesterday, Monday, in the 21st stage of the league championship that The summit saw No. 122.

The Egyptian Football Association stated, through its official account on the social networking site “Facebook”, today, Tuesday, that it had also decided to impose a fine on Al-Ahly of 50 thousand pounds, for the members of the technical staff and some substitutes to go to the stadium to celebrate the recording of Salah Mohsen, the team striker, for the first goal.

He added that the competitions administration imposed a fine of the same amount on Al-Ahly for collective insults against one of the elements of the game, and decided to fine the technical staff 20 thousand pounds for the collective objection.

The union stated that South African Pitso Musimane will be fined 20 thousand pounds, according to his speech during the press conference for the match.

The Competitions Administration also decided to fine Zamalek 50 thousand pounds for the attendance of members of the technical staff and some substitutes to celebrate Ferjani Sassi’s recording of a goal, and another 50 thousand for the repeated collective objection to the referee’s decisions during the match.

Zamalek tops the Egyptian league standings with 45 points after 21 games, while Al-Ahly ranks second with 41 points after 19 games.