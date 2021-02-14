The federal office of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) has announced that February 26 will be the date for the announcement of the resumption or definitive interruption of the federal, men’s and women’s championships. This is the deadline beyond which the FFR considers that it can no longer maintain a coherent competition calendar that respects sporting equity. The Federation hopes for an improvement in the health situation in order to be able to resume competitions in the best conditions. All the scenarios for resuming and adapting competition regulations are ready to adapt to the decisions of the State. Bernard Laporte, president of the FFR, explained: “Putting all the chances on our side in favor of a potential resumption of competitions remains the priority of our institution. This decision-making, which could be happy or difficult concerning the 2020-2021 season, will take into account our medium-term objective: to resume a normal season in 2021-2022. “ É. S.