A VTC vehicle parked at Madrid’s Atocha station. EP

The regulation of VTC licenses (concerted transport vehicles), those used by companies such as Uber and Cabify, have been a headache for the Administration for years. And this Thursday the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has shown it again by notifying the Government that the new regulations that limit these licenses are disproportionate. In addition, it assures in its report that the Supreme Court can knock it down again: “It is similar to the one declared null by the Supreme Court in its Judgment of March 10, 2020 and does not satisfy the requirement of proportionality,” the document made public now includes It is dated December 18.

In this way, Competition once again questions the new regulation that obliges VTCs to communicate the data of customers who are legal persons to a registry before each journey. According to the measure drawn up by the Ministry of Transport, the VTCs could only provide previously contracted services and would be obliged to that prior communication to the service, one of the main claims of the taxi driver associations to which the Government agreed after the pressure of their protests .

“It is recommended that the system of projected control measures be replaced by the one that, within those that can allow achieving the intended purpose, is less distorting on competition. This will result in a better market result for consumers and users ”, concludes the CNMC report. In addition, it points out that the regulations imply a “significant burden on the operators to whom it is directed and could discourage the use of this type of transport services.”

Among these “less burdensome” alternatives, the ones included by the Supreme Court itself in its judgment last March stand out, in which it points to the obligation to keep the documentation for the subsequent control of the Administration (not communicate it before the service to an autonomous registry ), as well as carrying badges and identification on vehicles to facilitate their control, something that is already done in some communities.

System similar to declared null

Throughout the report, the CNMC warns of the similarities of the decree with the one that already overthrew the high court in March. Then, it declared null the measures proposed in 2017 by the then Ministry of Development to prohibit the transmission of VTC licenses for two years, as well as the article that required the communication of user data before each trip.

In this sense, Competition considers that the system proposed by Transportes to communicate the data of legal persons is now similar to the one then annulled by the Supreme Court, so it could suffer the same fate given that they have the same deficiencies in terms of data protection .

Despite this, the report of the regulatory body has received the private vote of three of its eight directors. In these individual opinions, they maintain that the sentence does not question the legality of this obligation, as long as the communication does not extend to the personal data of the users of the service.