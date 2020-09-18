Highlights: ITC has launched 40 new products in the last 5 months

These include vegetables and floor cleaning products and immunity beverages.

Last year, the company launched a total of 60 new products.

Dabur launched more than 40 new products in three months.

new Delhi

The Corona virus pandemic (Covid-19 pandemic) has brought opportunities for packaged goods companies of the country. In the five months from April to August, these companies have launched dozens of new products. These range from vegetable washes to immunity boosting juices and turmeric ice cream. The demand for such products is increasing among consumers in the Corona era. This is allowing companies to make up for the huge drop in sales in categories such as skin care and home care.

ITC, the country’s third largest listed company in the packaged food sector, has launched 40 new products in the last 5 months. These include vegetables and floor cleaning products and immunity beverages. Last year, the company launched a total of 60 new products. ITC Chairman Sanjeev Puri said at the AGM last month that the company is focused on innovation during this epidemic to meet the growing demand from consumers. The manufacturing capacity has been increased by 275 times to meet the growing demand of the company’s Savlon sanitizer.

Share Market Today: Today’s Happiest Minds and HCL shares likely to rise, great opportunity to earn

Launch of turmeric products

Anil Chugh, president (consumer care business), Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said, “New products have been very important to us since April 2020. Meanwhile, the company has launched soaps, handwashes, sanitizers, disinfectants, anti germ detergents and fabric conditioners. ‘

The ongoing advisory of the Ministry of AYUSH regarding turmeric also accelerated the launch of its related products. Amul launched turmeric ice cream and turmeric milk. Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra said, “After the outbreak of the corona epidemic, we launched more than 40 new products in three months.” Similarly, Marico has launched honey, turmeric milk mix and turmeric-ginger milk in the market.