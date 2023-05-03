Orlando.- Do you like hamburgers and also pizza? If the answer is ‘yes’, we will tell you something that could change your life forever: McDonald’s sells Domino’s-style pizza and you didn’t know it. Well, at least in a branch located in Orlando, Florida.

This is how a content creator ‘discovered’ it on her TikTok account ‘@mundukos’, where she specified that the McDonald’s is on the corner of Sand Lake Rd and International Drin the city already mentioned.

In the video that you will be able to see later, you will notice that the fast food branch is classified as ‘the largest in the world’, with three stories high, a very large children’s juice area, a touch screen to expedite orders and a wider menu.

In addition to the traditional hamburgers, soft drinks, desserts and other side dishes, McDonald’s in Orlando has Domino’s-style pizza. Also, if you like Italian food with a Western touch, you can also order pasta.

The growth of a great company

McDonald’s history dates back to 1940, when brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald opened a small food stand in San Bernardino, California. In its beginnings, its menu was based on products such as hamburgers, French fries and soft drinks.

However, its innovation lay in the introduction of a revolutionary technique for the time: the assembly line, which allowed mass production and greater efficiency in food preparation.

In 1954, Ray Kroc, a milkshake machine salesman, visited the McDonald brothers’ stand and was impressed by their efficient food production system. Kroc partnered with the brothers and opened his first McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois in 1955.

The success of this first restaurant was immediate, and Kroc decided to start expanding the business by creating franchises.

From then on, McDonald’s began to grow by leaps and bounds. In 1961, the first McDonald’s restaurant opened outside the United States, in Vancouver, Canada. In 1967, the iconic Big Mac hamburger was introduced, and the famous catchphrase “Lovin’ It” wouldn’t appear until 2003.