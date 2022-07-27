Ddl Competition, after the reading in the Senate it will also be necessary to kick off all the implementing measures

The Competition bill passes the exam of Room and move on to Senate for the final go-ahead. The measure arrives at the goal without the much-debated Article 10 on taxis and with the knot of state-owned concessions on which, however, everything slips to 2024.

In recent days there had been the passage to the Commissionthen, once approved, after the last reading in the Senateto be in compliance with the indications of Pnrr it will be necessary to give the via also all the implementing measures: the deadline is the end of the year.

The operation will not be easythe rules touch on numerous topics, from transport, to the simplification of authorizations for business activities, measures on ports, telecommunications, gas and hydroelectric services, waste, investee companies, extended direct reimbursements for motor TPL , on the competition in servicesthe strengthening of the Antitrust powers.

