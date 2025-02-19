Real Madrid has been quite well rid of the Red to Jude Bellingham last Saturday at Sadar against Osasuna. The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation imposed this morning two penalty parties for considering that the words he directed to the referee (Fuck You, according to the minutes) are a contempt or a disconsideration and not an insult. If Bellingham had attended to the latter, they would have fallen from four to twelve games.

Real Madrid will resort to the sanction before appeal because its lawyers estimated that the words of English (Fuck off) was not even a contempt but a colloquial expression widely used among English players, something like “do not fuck me.”

The written of the Munuera Montero Act was as follows: “In the 40th minute, Bellingham was expelled for the following reason: to address me, being a few meters away, in the following terms:” Fuck you “.

The second expulsion

Bellingham was already expelled last season in Mestalla for something similar

This is the second time that Bellingham is expelled in Spain and it is for a similar reason: in last season in Mestalla in the Gil Manzano League match he expelled him with direct red ended the game for canceling him a goal that was the victory of his team . “After the end of the game and even on the pitch, he went to me running in an aggressive attitude and screaming, repeating on several occasions ‘It’s a Fucking Goal'”, (he is a fucking goal) then picked up in the minutes.

Competition also sanctioned him with two games, which he met against Celta and Osasuna. Now Bellingham will be lost, if an appeal does not amend it, which seems very unlikely, this Sunday against Girona in the Bernabéu and on Sunday, March 3 against Betis in Villamarín. If you can play the Cup, on Wednesday, February 26 in front of the Real Sociedad in Anoeta.