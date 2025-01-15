The CNMC explains the difference with the rest of the euro zone by a set of factors



01/15/2025



Updated at 6:49 p.m.





The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) points out that the low remuneration of bank deposits in Spain compared to the rest of the countries in the euro zone is not due to a single factor but to a set of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only