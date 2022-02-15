The organized merchants of the city complained of excessive unfair competition from sellers of products related to February 14, the Day of Love and Friendship.

Some of these products are flowers, balloons, among others, whose businesses managed to sell, but these were reduced by the people who come to the city to do so on cruise ships and boulevards.

The merchants realized that there were foreign street vendors, which seemed strange to them because they had had talks with the municipal administration officials to contain the problem and little was done about it.

They ignore the fact that some take out their products in front of their homes and businesses, but what they do not agree with is that others arrive from other parts and make “a killing” to the detriment of the local economy.

The argument is not new, but it is valid, especially since the businessmen of that business have suffered the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

No one should be prohibited from “fighting” in the country, but the authorities have an obligation to control the activity so as not to leave local merchants “down” who have to have priority.