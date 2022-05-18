This weekend, on days from 20 to 22 May the second will take place “City of Trieste” Elegance Competition organized by ACI Historical ClubfromAutomobile Club of Trieste, AAVS – Historic Vehicle Amateurs Association and from Municipality of Trieste with the patronage ofAutomobile Club of Italy and of Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, who will live in perfect symbiosis with the charmingMitteleuropean RaceSuper Classic regularity race on the calendar ACI Sport and sponsored by ACI Storico in which 60 cars will compete.

An event of absolute prestige, which has its roots in the extraordinary experience of the unforgettable Concorso di Eleganza of the Miramare Castle, which for many years has characterized the experience of historic Italian and international motorsport. The cars in competition will be grouped in seven classes depending on the decade of manufacture from 1910 to 1979. A time span that embraces 70 years of automobile history in order to revive the evolution of style and technology in the same place. The competition aims to focus attention on the relationship between Elegance and Sports Car, with the presence of cars that significantly represent the relative decade of construction, with both open and closed bodywork, utilitarian or luxury, restored or preserved.

Also this year the close relationship between the public and the event is confirmed, immersed in the heart of the city and among the people. Citizens, tourists and onlookers will be able to admire the works of art on four wheels that will be exhibited at any time of the day. Over the coming weekend the public will also have the opportunity to appreciate a replica of the motorcycle Indian Scout 1920’s Burt Munrowhich inspired the famous film “Indian – the great challenge”also continuing in the 2022 edition the attention of the competition towards the motorcycle world.

President of the Jury of experts will be the President of the Automobile Club of Italy and of ACI Storico, Angelo Sticchi Damiani. With him Ugo Isgrò Themel of the Historic Vehicle Amateurs Association, Maria Bussolati (Director of the Mille Miglia Museum), Lorenzo Boscarelli (President of the Italian Association for the History of the Automobile) e David Giudici, Director of Ruoteclassiche, Youngtimer and AutoItaliana. The jury will also be able to make use of the extraordinary presence of two exceptional experts such as Dino Cognolatoamong the most famous restorers in the world and Gaetano De Rosa deputy editor-in-chief of Ruoteclassiche. The jury will be asked to evaluate the cars in competition and to decide the winners of the seven age classes, as well as the car “Best of Show”, which will be awarded the prestigious “Concorso di Eleganza Città di Trieste” trophy. In addition, spectators will once again be an active part of the event this year, as they will be able to vote for the car preferred by the public, which will receive a dedicated prize. The awards ceremony will take place at 12.30 on Sunday 22 May always in Piazza Unità d’Italia.