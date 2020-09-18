Competition law Technology giants threaten the activities of capitalism, and a new weapon against them can be found in competition law

Maria Wasastjerna, who argued about competition law and recently published a book, predicts that competition laws will change: “Before, only the value of the euro was realized, but when our data is traded and data is the most valuable currency, our privacy and freedom of choice must be protected.”

Digital the revolution has led to a reinterpretation of competition law rules created before the invention of the internet.

In the old days, the purpose of competition law was enough to ensure affordable prices for consumers. When technology giants like Google and Facebook made our services available to us in exchange for our personal data without even charging the euro, competition law can no longer focus on looking at euro-denominated prices, says Doctor of Laws, Attorney at Law Maria Wasastjerna.

“You have to wake up and no longer close your eyes.”

Wasastjerna talks about his favorite topic in the office of the law firm Hannes Snellman, where he and his colleague head a twelve-person competition law department. He has previously worked for Nokia, the European Commission, the U.S. Trade Commission and the law firm Roschier, among others, as well as Cleary Gottlieb in Brussels.

Prior to his legal career, Wasastjerna served as Nokia’s competition lawyer for five years. At the time, Nokia was involved in a consortium of many large technology companies, such as Microsoft and Oracle, in support of the Commission’s antitrust investigation against Google. The investigations concerned abuses in search engine provisioning and the Android operating system.

Wasastjerna then got to follow the front-line debate in Brussels on digital competition and the growing importance of data as a competitive advantage. In addition to his work, he collected a lot of competition law material in his folder.

There was so much information that I didn’t have time to delve into everything, Wasastjerna says.

Then Wasastjerna had his first child. Maternity leave also had time to familiarize itself with the contents of the folder, and the leave stretched for a year and a half.

“The euro has turned into data,” says lawyer Maria Wasastjerna from Hannes Snellman’s law firm.­

The contents of the folder were so tumultuous that Wasastjerna decided to make a dissertation on the subject.

“I realized that traditional rules were written before the Internet existed, and then it was not known that the Internet would revolutionize society as a whole.”

Consumer privacy had become a substitute for money, a currency.

“And that was not initially accepted by the competition authority. It is naive to look at old laws and not a changing world. ”

Wasastjernan according to lawmakers have not understood the new business model of fast-growing technology companies.

Their earning is based on services where consumers pay for services with their own information instead of money: by sharing their images, location information, online behavior and shopping habits.

By combining this information, companies may know the consumer and his secret even better than he himself. Utilizing and selling information about companies became the most valuable in the world.

Fortunately, the reform of competition law has recently been revived, Wasastjerna estimates. There is a lively academic debate on the subject and competition authorities have broadened their positions.

In recent case law, too, much attention has been paid in particular to the protection of privacy and the importance of consumer choice., as well as corporate responsibility.

Most recently an example is the Facebook decision of the German Supreme Court finding that Facebook, as a company, had imposed unfair conditions on users of its service.

“The Supreme Court did not so much intervene in the data but in the materiality of the consumer’s choice,” Wasastjerna says.

In other words: if alternative services are not available, the terms of use must not be too strict, the Supreme Court of your line.

With the information they collect, large technology companies are able to form an accurate picture of us without competition law being able to intervene, says Maria Wasastjerna, a lawyer who wrote the dissertation.­

“ “Competition law is fundamentally political, although it is said to be pure.”

The European Commission is the Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestagerin one of the most important fundamental rights of consumers is the right to decide on the use of personal data and cannot be left to market forces.

For example, the Commission is currently investigating whether Google can buy Fitbit, a company that owns 30 million people’s health data and manufactures activity bracelets.

Wasastjerna says it is otherwise hopeful that competition law can finally learn the digital age.

There are three reasons:

1. The coronavirus showed that governments and authorities are able to react quickly when there is a major emergency.

“For example, state aid and business cooperation were exceptionally allowed.”

2. After all, the European Union’s competition rules are based on only two articles: the prohibition of cartels and the abuse of a dominant position.

“Everything else is case law and Commission guidance. They can be edited, thought out and questioned. Competition law is fundamentally political, although it is said to be pure. ”

3. Companies can also be encouraged to be responsible by allowing greater cooperation.

“For example, Unilever listed a number of cases to the Commission where it would have liked to act responsibly but could not because it feared violating antitrust bans. If there is more dialogue, it can help cooperation. ”

Fresh in his book Competition, Data and Privacy in the Digital Economy (Wolters Kluwer) Wasastjerna argues that in competition law the concept of consumer welfare should be extended to include economic freedom, freedom of choice, privacy and “fairness”. At the same time, care is taken to ensure that the market operates without too much concentration and efficiency.

It may require breaking digital giants into smaller parts.

“It may be that history will repeat itself,” Wasastjerna says.

In 1911, the United States was fragmented to dominate the oil market Rockefellerien family by the decision of the Standard Oil Court to 34 companies in order for the competition to work.

In the United States, Democrats in particular are senators Elizabeth Warrenin under demanded, for example, the splitting of Facebook. The Legislative Committee of Congress, for its part, is whether competition law needs to be changed so that the power of technology companies does not become too great.

At the same time Google’s market position is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, is being investigated by the Facebook Trade Commission, the FTC, and is being investigated by Amazon and Apple.

Multi has believed that the market operates efficiently and self-directedly, guided by an “invisible hand”.

In the digital world, the concentration of companies shows that what used to work in the goods trade may not work in the data economy.

“Now the digital hand guides consumers like Truman Show in the film, ”said Wasastjerna.

Truman Show’n the protagonist Truman Burbank thinks he lives a normal life. In reality, he lives in an artificial studio town and his life is constantly monitored and directed for the needs of a popular television show.