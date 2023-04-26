Victor Fernandes claims that media regulation should cover “the problem of the monopoly of large platforms”

Victor Fernandes, member of the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), defended the debate on competition within the digital environment. He highlighted that this is a discussion “very intense on platform regulation” in the world.

The statement was made on the afternoon of this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023), during public consultation on the Regulation of Digital Platforms, launched by the CGI.br (Internet Steering Committee in Brazil). The topic should be discussed by the National Congress this week. The survey will be available for 2 months, and preliminary results should be released from the 1st month onwards.

“We live a global overview of several jurisdictions that have passed or are discussing new antitrust laws to deal with the monopoly problem of large platforms. We realize that this landscape is an articulated and converging global movement to raise the rules of competition for digital markets.”said Victor Fernandes.

Among the regulatory discussions in the world, the member of Cade mentioned:

Digital Markets Act – European Union;

Competition Law Reform – Germany;

Act on Improving Transparency and Fairness of Digital Platforms – Japan;

Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers – United Kingdom;

American Choice and Innovation Online – United States.

“This movement results from a process that has matured over the years of disenchantment and verification of some problems and failures of competition in the digital markets. […] These regulations are not just about competition, but intersect with other legal regimes such as data protection and consumer protection.”he stated.

Victor Fernandes once again highlighted the need for a broad and timely debate “reasonable” for approval of a regulation that meets the needs of the country.

“All of this must go through an open legislative process, which involves the adoption of good regulatory practices, public consultations and regulatory impact analyzes as we are seeing around the world”finished.

PL of fake news

A Chamber of Deputies will vote this Tuesday (April 25, 2023) on the request for urgent processing of the PL 2,630 of 2020. This bill creates a system in which journalistic vehicles will be remunerated by technology companies, the big techswho benefit from the published content.

If the urgent processing of PL 2630 is approved, the text passes ahead of others under analysis, going directly to the plenary of the Lower House for voting. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is in favor of this “fast track”.

To approve the urgent procedure, the votes of 257 deputies are required. In 2022, urgency was rejected by 8 votes.

The text is authored by Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE). It was approved in 2020 in the federal Senate and went to the Chamber of Deputies, where it underwent changes. If approved, it will return to the Upper House for further analysis by senators.