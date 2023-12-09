Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 14:02

C6 Bank believes that the competitive scenario in the banking sector is defined, with competitors that will continue to be relevant in the coming years. For the bank, there is no distinction between traditional institutions, with a legacy of service via physical channels, and the 100% digital institutions that have emerged in recent years. For the customer, they are all banks, and they all have the same challenge: retaining consumer loyalty.

“Basically, the customer looks at their cell phone and it is absolutely irrelevant for them whether the bank is classified as digital or incumbent,” he told Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) the CEO of C6, Marcelo Kalim. “The important thing is what’s behind it, the cost structure. And that’s where we think we’ve won this marathon in the long run.”

With rising interest rates in Brazil and around the world, the last two years marked the end of the first era of digital banks and fintechs. Cheap money to finance loss-making business models has become scarce, and many agents have left the market or undergone significant adjustment. The largest of the digital banks, Nubank, changed business levers to achieve profitability, consolidated over the past year and this year.

The C6 has just arrived in this group. In November, it had its first monthly profit in history, after almost two years of more conservative credit granting and changes to the internal structure to control costs. The bank, which has JPMorgan Chase as a shareholder, with 46% of the capital, expects this result to be maintained and to grow. The key to this is the third pillar of the business model: increased revenue.

For this curve to continue pointing upwards, C6 seeks greater customer loyalty, which involves segmenting them more specifically. Aimed at high income since its creation in 2019, the bank made a clearer division of customers by income and investment levels this year, and began offering human service to the highest strata. One of the objectives is to present customers with the more than 90 products that the institution offers, to prevent users from looking for them among competitors.

“It’s our every day effort to increase customer engagement. This is a daily battle, but not just us,” said Kalim. “Bradesco has it, Banco do Brasil has it, Itaú has it.”

In the executive’s view, the competitive scenario today is the same as last year, but it is quite defined. “The competition is more or less given, and it is quite big. The great truth is that in Brazil, consumers are well served by banking services”, he stated.