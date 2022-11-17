“Competition is a sin.” John D Rockefeller

Now we have the marching competition, let’s see who has the biggest one. President López Obrador was so impressed by the demonstration on November 13 that he decided not to wait until December 1 and announced on his television program that, because the public asked for it, he would lead a march: “Yesterday I started collecting opinions, and Since ours has to do with commanding by obeying, people want us to march on the 27th, a Sunday, because they told me, by the Zócalo, Thursday is a working day. ‘Many of us want to go'”.

I have no doubt that AMLO, always seasoned in marches and sit-ins, and who also today has all the resources of the State, will be able to gather more protesters than the mobilization of November 13, especially if the point of comparison is 10,000 or 12. thousand calculated by the government secretary of Mexico City, Martí Batres. 13 thousand would be enough. But, annoyed by the success of the citizen’s march, he will seek to demonstrate that his convening power exceeds that of anyone.

The demonstrations are not, in my opinion, the appropriate scenario to build an electoral reform. The lunges to show who is stronger seem to me, if anything, exercises for the sandbox of a kindergarten. Legislation on this issue does not lend itself to easy slogans that can be chanted in the streets, such as “The INE is not touched,” or the one that the president will come up with this Sunday, which could be “Let’s defend democracy.” López Obrador demonstrates it with ignorance of his own reform. Although he has demanded over and over again to end multi-member deputies and senators, he has presented an initiative that discards relative majority legislators and leaves only multi-member ones.

This puerile war of marches will not help to build a better electoral regime. Yes, it is possible, of course, to have a less expensive and bureaucratic system, but the president wants to impose rules that favor his party. He seeks to avoid a future victory for the opposition at all costs. For that, he needs to control the appointment of the new electoral advisers and magistrates. This would be achieved with the popular election on lists proposed by the Executive Power, which he controls, the Legislative Power, where he has an absolute majority, and the Judicial Power, in which he has at least four ministers. It is logical that the opposition rejects this proposal.

The president is in a hurry. His faithful squire in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, has announced that, if the opposition does not present an alternative, on November 23 the presidential initiative will be discussed in commissions and on November 29 or 30 it will go to the plenary session. AMLO wants the entire reform to be completed before the close of the regular session in December, and his wishes are orders. The idea that hundreds of previous proposals from other parties would be reviewed is revealed as one more lie.

Given the resistance of the opposition to commit suicide, the president’s Plan B becomes the next step. The regime will change everything it can, even if it violates the Constitution, with the idea that if there is a constitutional controversy, the four ministers in its pocket will prevent a declaration of unconstitutionality, which requires eight votes out of 11. Then unconditional will have to be elected for three of the four electoral advisor positions that will take office in 2023. The idea is to load the dice beforehand.

The substantive issue will be resolved in Congress. It is right. Meanwhile, the opposition and the government organize marches to see who has it. more nourished

Donald Trump “is a capitalist and he is not perfect, but he is a good person and I respect him,” AMLO said yesterday. In reality, the sympathy between the former president and the author of the book Hey, Trump, who pretended to be critical, has been evident for some time. They are very similar in thought, word and deed.