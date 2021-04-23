Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The curtain fell on the third round of the Vice President’s Cup for the UAE Jiu Jitsu Cup, hosted by the Jujitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City Thursday evening, in the presence of Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, Mubarak Saleh Al Minhali, Director of the Technical Department of the Federation, and Tariq Al Bahri, Director of Support Services Department In addition to a group of officials and representatives of the participating clubs and academies. Results in the junior under-16 category resulted in players of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club winning 5770 points in first place, while Al-Wahda players scored 4,610 points in second place, and Al Ain players scored 4,410 points in third place. In the youth under-18 category, Al-Ain players managed to score 7280 points, which put them in the lead, while Baniyas players scored 4,230 points that secured second place, and Al-Wehda players came in third place with 3,700 points. In the adult category, Al-Wahda players scored 5120 points in first place, while Al Ain players scored 3850 points to get second place, and Baniyas players finished third, scoring 2760 points. Yousef Abdullah Al-Batran, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, praised the fruitful cooperation between the federation and the clubs and academies, praising the clubs ’keenness to translate the federation’s vision of promoting the sport of Jiu-Jitsu and establishing a solid base for talent. He stressed that the great technical level that the Federation championships have become was evident in a tangible reality through the high technical performance presented by the champions on the carpet. He continued: His Highness Vice President’s League for Jiu-Jitsu has become the most important regional and international tournament, and continues to attract an increasing number of participants, which reflects the determination and determination of various players and clubs to compete and challenge, especially those competing for the first places after the previous two rounds of the tournament. Al-Batran explained that the league and the great technical level it contained produced a significant number of talents, which is in the interest of the national team and expanded options before its technical apparatus regarding choosing players to represent the country in the future.